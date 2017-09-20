Nest

Google Assistant is coming to Nest Cam IQ

One more quick bit of news out of Nest’s press conference this morning: the company is adding support for Google’s voice-powered Assistant to the Nest Cam IQ line it debuted in March.

The move is a natural one, of course: Google acquired Nest 3 years ago, and has been pushing hard into the home ever since. Google already uses Assistant to power its standalone Home speaker; with something like the Nest Cam IQ, they’ve got a device sitting there with a speaker and a microphone just waiting to go.

Nest founder Matt Rogers says the update should roll out to all new and existing Nest Cam IQ devices in an update this winter.

