Crunch Report | Waymo Wants $2.6B for Trade Secret

Google, HTC sign $1.1B USD cooperation agreement to boost Google’s hardware game

  1. Nest announces the $499 Nest Secure, its new alarm system
  2. SpaceX might name its satellite broadband internet service ‘Starlink’
  3. Uber says Waymo wants $2.6 billion for one allegedly stolen trade secret

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

