Sebastian Thrun is one of the godfathers of autonomous driving. More importantly, he has a puppy named Charlie, which he brought to TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017:

We have very strong feelings about this puppy. Strong enough to completely derail a discussion about Matthew Panzarino’s thoughts on the iPhone 8, which is not the iPhone X and will likely be not as good.

As a quick reminder, this is the puppy we are discussing:

Here is an inside look on our discussion of this puppy:

Here’s the puppy, one more time:

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017!