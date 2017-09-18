Waze and Spotify integration arrives on iOS

Google-owned navigation app Waze announced a partnership earlier this year with music streaming service Spotify to put Spotify playlists right within the Waze app, and now the team-up is extending to iOS. The new integration is rolling out today, and adds a number of direct Spotify features within Waze and vice versa.

This allows Waze users to begin navigating to their destination right inside the Spotify app on iOS, and also allows complete access to Spotify playlists from the Waze app when navigating. It lets users skip tracks, play and pause and more. Plus, once the vehicle is at a complete stop, you can simply tap to switch between the apps directly.

Users can link their accounts, and then when it’s set up and ready to go, their music from Spotify will autoplay when they begin a trip on Waze. They can also browse their playlists – but again only when the vehicle is stopped, for safety’s sake.

This is rolling out today, as mentioned, and it’s a nice feature for anyone using Waze on iOS as their primary navigation app, since it means you never have to leave the app to manage your music while on the road, too, so long as you’re also a Spotify user.