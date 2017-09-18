Netflix’s new teaser for ‘The Punisher’ reveals killer survival skills

Netflix’s The Punisher is coming to the streaming service later this year, starring Jon Bernthal in the title role reprising his role from Daredevil. The latest Marvel/Netflix team-up focuses not on the traditional hero, but on an anti-hero with a serious axe to grind. In a new teaser, we see via simulated found footage that this brooding justice-seeker isn’t afraid to shed some blood.

This is easily one of the most-anticipated shows of the year for people who follow the Marvel franchise and Netflix’s originals; Bernthal is pitch-perfect casting, and looks like he could be the definitive actor to play this role, which has spawned a number of previous Hollywood adaptations to mostly middling success.