Essential Phone will get Android Oreo update ‘soon’

Essential is bringing the latest version of Android to its first smartphone, the aptly named “Phone.” The Android 8.0 release is already available for Google’s own flagship Pixel hardware, but Essential has previously talked about how it will endeavor to follow Google quickly when it comes to major software updates.

The Andy Rubin-founded startup said on Twitter that more info about the Essential Phone Oreo update will be made available “in the next couple months,” which isn’t necessarily a clear timeline, but at least it’s committed to bringing the update to its devices. Essential has been diligent about pushing out updates to its phones focused on bug fixes, stability and performance improvements since its Phone started shipping out to customers.

Oreo brings a few nice new features to Android devices, including resource optimization that leads to benefits like lower boot times and longer battery life. It also adds per-app icon badge notifications to let you know when there’s new content available right on your home screen or in your app drawer.