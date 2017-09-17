8Bitdo’s SN30 Pro and SF30 Pro controllers available for pre-order

8Bitdo’s retro Bluetooth game controllers are among the greatest gifts you can get a gamer, since they’re so versatile and so well-designed (especially for those who remember fondly the early console days). The company’s latest controller is now up for pre-order, and it’s an homage to the SNES gamepad that can do a lot more in terms of connecting with modern devices, and offering more buttons for modern games.

The controllers themselves aren’t out until December 10, which makes things a bit tight for gift-giving – but even a pre-order receipt for one of these would be a welcome addition to may stockings. They come in both an SNES (SN30) and Super Famicom (SF30) colorway, so players one and two can have distinct looks, and they also pack in rumble feedback and motion controls.

Both the SN30 Pro and the SF30 Pro use USB-C input for charging and wired USB connectivity, and they include a home and a screenshot button for easy shortcuts depending on what platform you’re using them with. The controllers are also compatible with the new 8Bitdo Smartphone Clip, a $7.99 accessory that works with just about any modern smartphone.

Based on my experience with all of 8Bitdo’s existing controllers, these should be terrific companions for consoles like the Nintendo Switch. They’re nearly as portable as Nintendo’s own Joy-Cons, but far more ergonomically friendly.

Out of the box, the SN30 Pro and SF30 Pro are compatible with Windows, Android, Mac, Steam and Nintendo Switch devices, but the nice thing about 8Bitdo is that it concisely pushes out firmware updates that add additional compatibility with other devices, too. These are again shipping in December, but it’s probably worth getting in line now if you want one, and they’re a relative bargain at only $49.99 each.