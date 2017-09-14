Kuri, the cutest home robot, has learned how to dance

Kuri’s definitely the most adorable home robot, even if that’s not that hard an honor to claim given the relatively sparse competitive field. But it’s even cuter now, because it can now dance. The debut product from Mayfield Robotics shows off its moves in a brand new video from the company, dancing to a pancake robot song.

If you missed it Kuri debuted at CES last year, and has been steadily growing more capable in the intervening months. Regular software and hardware updates have given it a range of new abilities in preparation for its launch, which is set for the end of this year.

The $800 robot is designed to be part virtual assistant, part mobile entertainment device and part digital companion – it could already play back music and audio content via its built in Bluetooth speakers, but now it can dance along to the beat when it hears one as well.

Kuri will also capture candid moments of your family with a video recording feature – though you have full control over when and where it’ll do that, or whether it’ll do it at all, in case you’re nervous about privacy issues.

Pre-orders are still ongoing, but any purchases of Kuri now won’t ship until next year, the company says – the first robots should still going to start rolling out to early buyers by December, however.

And in case you’re addicted to this particular groove, the tune is Pancake Robot by Parry Gripp.