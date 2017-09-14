Google’s Pixel 2 is launching on October 4

Google is launching the successor to its Pixel smartphone on October 4, as confirmed by a new advertising campaign and official landing page citing the date, and suggesting that anyone who is “thinking about changing phones” tune in for more information coming on October 4.

The landing page asks for an email address to be alerted with updates, and this same date and a tagline about asking “more of your phone” which appeared on a billboard in Boston this week (via MobileSyrup). Previous reports had pegged the date for a Pixel successor unveiling at or around October 5, too, so this is in keeping with that.

Rumors around the Pixel 2 (or whatever it ends up being called officially) have been flying for a while now, suggesting it’ll use a Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, as well as ‘squeezable’ pressure sensitive sides, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Leaks in Android Oreo have also seemingly confirmed a new always-on display, similar to the one found in Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8.

The Pixel 2 is also said to be coming in both a standard and an XL version, just like the original released last year, but the larger device is said to have some additional features on top of its 6-inch display, including very narrow bezels, whereas the smaller phone could more closely resemble last year’s model.

We’ll have more information in less than a month, but based on the landing page and tagline, it seems like Google will be emphasizing its virtual Assistant again with this hardware revision.