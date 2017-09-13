Crunch Report | North Korean Hackers Target Bitcoin Exchanges
Today’s Stories
- Facebook bans monetization of violence, porn, drugs, hate
- The director of Baidu’s Silicon Valley AI Lab has departed
- North Korea’s hackers are reportedly targeting bitcoin exchanges
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
