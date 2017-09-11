Asia
Singapore’s Red Dot Payment closes $5.2M Series B round

Singapore’s Red Dot Payment, a payment gateway startup founded by a team of ex Visa and MasterCard executives, has closed a $5.2 million Series B round to grow its business.

Existing backers GMO Venture Partners from Japan, Wavemaker Partners, Skype co-founder Toivo Annus and MDI Ventures put into the round. New investor DORR Group also took part. The startup previously raised an undisclosed Series A and took investment from Indonesia-based operator Telkomsel.

 

Beyond enabling online payments via a gateway, Red Dot offers services such as online invoicing, recurring payments, alternative payments and more. It also works directly with clients for specialist requirements, and has dedicated products for hotels and the hospitality industry.

The company said this new money will go towards developing R&D and tech solutions, and increasing its team and capabilities across Asia. Some of the payment processor rivals in Southeast Asia Asia include 2C2P, Omise and Midtrans.

Featured Image: fsecart/Flickr UNDER A CC BY 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Red Dot Payment

    • Founded 2011
    • Overview Red Dot Payment is the leading payment solutions provider in Asia Pacific for banks, acquirers and merchants. With our scalable solutions, we enable merchants and financial institutions to provide complete end-to-end payment options for their customers worldwide to pay seamlessly, swiftly and securely. Founded by a group of visionary financial payment experts, Red Dot Payment is incorporated in …
    • Location Singapore,
    • Categories Finance
    • Founders Randy Tan
    • Website http://www.reddotpayment.com
    • Full profile for Red Dot Payment

  • Randy Tan

    • Bio Randy Tan is the Managing Director and Founder of Red Dot Payment Pte. Ltd. (“RDP"). He has extensive experience across the financial, payment processing and retail industries. Having worked for top Fortune 500 Multi-National Corporations, he has a record of establishing sound businesses across Asia Pacific, and breaking new ground. To date, his corporate restructuring skill and business acumen …
    • Full profile for Randy Tan

