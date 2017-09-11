Artificial Intelligence
Google
Mercedes-Benz
malware
Cyberwarfare

Everything electric | Crunch Report

This tiny sensor could sleep for years between detection events

What to expect from the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (plot twist there’s more bezel)

China plans to ban sales of fossil fuel cars entirely
Volkswagen to offer electric versions of all of its vehicles by 2030
Mercedes-Benz will electrify its entire car lineup by 2022

Google files to appeal $2.73BN EU antitrust fine

Zoox in talks with SoftBank to fund self-driving cars

Written and Hosted by: John Mannes
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Anthony is my real fav.

