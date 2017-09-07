Equifax data breach help site leaves consumers with more questions than answers

Equifax just announced a massive data breach that could affect 143 million consumers. It’s shaping up to be one of the largest hacks of all time. The information came mostly from US residents, but a percentage also involved UK and Canadian citizens and the company is working with authorities from these countries.

The company established a website to allow consumers to see if their data was stolen. But it’s broken and only registers the user for TrustedID, a credit monitoring service owned by, wait for it, Equifax.

Equifax says that this site will “indicating whether your personal information may have been impacted by this incident.” That is false as of this post’s publication. The company also says it will provide the checker with an “option” to enroll in TrustedID Premier. That’s also false. When a user inputs their data into the system, a message appears that the user will be enrolled in TrustedID Premier at a later date. Mine was 9/11/2017.

This is completely irresponsible by Equifax.

We have a note out to the company asking for clarification about this site’s capabilities and function. Until questions are answered, I would avoid using the site.

