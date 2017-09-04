Startup Battlefield Australia Applications Extended to September 11

All you procrastinators — fear not! Applications for Battlefield Australia have now been extended to September 11th at midnight AEST. Now you have an entire week to apply to pitch on the renowned Battlefield stage.

For anyone who may be a little late to the game, Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s startup launch competition. Companies pitch on stage, provide a live demo and then get grilled by world class judges – investors and seasoned entrepreneurs – from all over the world. Only a small percentage of the companies that apply get on stage, and those that do receive intensive, expert coaching from the TechCrunch team to ensure they dazzle the judges on stage.

In partnership with ELEVACAO, TechCrunch is taking Battlefield on the road to Sydney to find the best early stage startup in Australia and New Zealand. On November 16th, 2017, 15 startups will compete in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to San Francisco for two to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — including the opportunity to exhibit as well as join that Battlefield contest at Disrupt SF, assuming the Sydney winner still qualifies as early stage. (There are no fees for the Battlefield startups and TechCrunch and Elevacao do not take equity. Participation is 100% free.)

The event will be live streamed from the ATP Locomotive Workshop in Sydney, which will reach hundreds of thousands of TC followers around the world on TechCrunch’s site and also in TechCrunch feeds on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. We also expect a strong crowd on site at the ATP to take in the contest and enjoy a great slate of speakers and terrific day of networking. (Need a ticket? Get one here. )

Why apply? Battlefield’s track record speaks for itself. Over 665 startups have participated in Battlefield. Contestants have gone on to raise almost $7 billion and produced nearly 100 exits. Alumni for Battlefield include Dropbox, Fitbit, Mint.com and Trello – acquired by Australia’s own, Atlassian.

Startups from all industries may apply. Applicants should just be early stage, generally pre-A round, have a working product to show on stage, and very little if any press attention to date. We love launches on the Battlefield stage! Startups that apply must have at least one member of the founding team who resides in Australia or New Zealand.

So don’t be shy. Stop procrastinating. Catapult your startup onto the international stage at Battlefield Australia. Apply here.