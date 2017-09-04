Kristoffer Lawson talks about a future where you zoom into work

Kristoffer Lawson created one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while: Solu, the social computer. His tiny device uses a unique UI and UX to allow you to connect with friends and collaborate using an icon-based OS that lets you zoom in and out of work.

Lawson and I spoke about the future of computing and how his ideas – and the ideas of other OS thinkers – will change the way we interact with computers. Take a listen and check out his product. It’s a really cool idea whose time should – and probably will – come.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Stitcher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.