Bragi’s Dash and Dash Pro wireless earbuds to get Amazon Alexa

Bragi’s completely wireless earbuds, the Dash Pro (and the older Dash), will get access to Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant via a software update coming in October. This is the first time Alexa has been available on a totally wireless set of headphones, and could make The Dash even more appealing – they’re already my top pick in the wireless Bluetooth earbud category.

The addition of Alexa to the Dash Pro means that you can use Alexa Skills to do a lot directly from the buds via voice commands, including re-order your stored favorite Starbucks beverage, call an Uber, stream music from Amazon’s own streaming music service, add reminders and grocery list items and even control your smart home.

The update will be rolling out in October, as mentioned, will require a Bragi app update and connection to an Amazon account. Alexa will work with US and UK English, as well as German language support.

Bragi’s headphones have built-in mics and already work with virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant built into the devices they connect to, but Alexa’s Skill list should make them a lot more flexible in terms of translating voice commands into action.

The Bragi Dash Pro is the latest model from the company, and they’re still my top pick for wireless earbuds, because of their smart features, long battery life, good audio quality and low-profile design.