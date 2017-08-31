SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is an Android phone’s best friend

SanDisk has a new record-breaking microSD coming to market, which will deliver so much storage you might be at a loss as to what to do with it all. The new 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card is the world’s highest capacity card of its type, and is ideally suited for use in Android smartphones that feature an expansion slot.

Android’s most recent versions allow you to adopt microSD-based storage as “native internal” storage, which allows you to use it to install apps, store photos and more as if you were using a built-in flash memory drive. Most recent Android devices that offer a microSD slot will support the new 400GB chip out of the box, meaning you can get your phone up to almost double what the top-end iPhone currently offers in onboard storage.

The SanDisk 400gb microSD card can hold up to 40 hours of 1080p HD video, Western Digital notes, and offers transfer speeds of up to 100mb/s. It’s also designed to comply with the A1 App Performance Class specification for flash memory, which means it can load and run apps faster when operating as adopted internal storage.

Even though it offers so much added storage, the price won’t break the bank – at $250, it’s actually very reasonable for in terms of price to storage ratio. It also comes with a 10-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, and should be available soon via SanDisk directly and all the usual retail suspects. Could be a perfect partner for the new Galaxy Note 8, if you happen to be picking one of those up.