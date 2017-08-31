Apple sets iPhone event for September 12 at new Steve Jobs theater

Apple just sent out invites for its annual iPhone event, which is taking place on September 12 at its new Cupertino HQ, at the Steve Jobs Theater it built there specifically to host special events. It’s expected that Apple will reveal a brand new iPhone with a nearly bezel-free design on the day.

TechCrunch previously reported that the event would fall on this day, confirming WSJ’s sources. This will be the first ever event at Apple’s new headquarters, and the dedicated theater, which is actually built partly underground with an entry in a glass covered rotunda at ground level.

At the event, we’ll likely see the new iPhone, which sources say is a premium priced option to be sold alongside updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (likely 7s and 7s Plus models). Reports also suggest we’ll see an updated Apple Watch, possibly sporting its own built-in LTE connection, as well as a new 4K-capable Apple TV.

We’ve seen a lot of evidence about what’s coming, through the HomePod firmware leak, and reports including one from Bloomberg this week that outlines exactly how the iPhone interface will work without a home button, but Apple should still have plenty to reveal that we haven’t seen at this event, including at least a few amazing ARKit demos.

Of course, TechCrunch will be there and bringing you all the news as it happens from the Steve Jobs theater on September 12, so check back then for updates.