Top-end Teslas get price drop thanks to production improvements

Tesla’s most expensive vehicle offerings got a discount overnight thanks to improvements in the production efficiency of the 100 kWh batteries that are used in their construction. The discounts range from $3,500 to $5,000, depending on the model, and include both the Model S and Model X top trims.

As Electrek reports, the 100D models of both the X and the S got a $3,500 discount with the new pricing, and the P100D versions get a larger $5,000 price cut. These actually restore price levels to where they were for the highest available trim packages before a small increase was put in place in April, which came alongside a discount for entry-level vehicles.

These pricing changes affect current orders that have not yet been fulfilled, according to Electrek, which is a nice surprise. Improvements in the 100 kWH battery pack process should also help Tesla keep up with demand, which is growing at last check thanks to a halo effect spiking interest around the launch of the new, more affordable Model 3.

Here’s exactly how the new pricing structure breaks down: