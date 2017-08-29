Uber back running in the Philippines after it pays $9.6M in penalties

Uber has had a one-month suspension of its service in the Philippines lifted early after it agreed to pay nearly $10 million in fines and aid for drivers affected by the service being suspended, Reuters reports.

Earlier this month the ride-hailing giant suspended its services in the country on order of national regulator, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The suspension was ordered after Uber apparently flouted a temporary ban on adding new drivers while the regulator worked to catch up with a backlog of applications for drivers seeking ride-hailing permits — though Uber has claimed it had not been adding new drivers during this period (though it had lodged an appeal against the suspension).

Uber paid a penalty of 190 million Philippine pesos ($3.72M) to get the suspension lifted, according to Reuters, and another 300 million pesos ($5.87M) in financial assistance to drivers. The penalty payment is 20x what it had earlier offered to pay to try to settle the dispute.

“It cost Uber close to half a billion pesos for defying government regulations, putting at risk tens of thousands of Uber (drivers) as well as the riding public,” Aileen Lizada, a board member at the transport regulator, is quoted telling reporters.

In a statement confirming the lifting of the ban, Uber told us: “We have complied with the requirements outlined by the LTFRB, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Philippines again. Our operations have resumed at 5pm.”

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images