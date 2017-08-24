WineryGuide is, quite obviously, a guide to wineries

As a fan of wine and guides, WineryGuide got my attention. Created by Aga and Mariusz Andryszewski, the service offers detailed guides to wineries in Napa Valley in a compact and smart way.

“The WineryGuide app puts all of the expertise of a professional wine concierge or tour guide with years of experience in Napa Valley at users’ fingertips. We use latest technology to answer the most commonly asked questions and help visitors to get from where they are to where they want to go quickly, easily and accurately,” said CTO Mariusz Andryszewski. The first version was a simple guide but now it is an iOS native application adding coupons and GPS-based deals to the mix.

The team worked with wine expert John Stallcup to create an app that wasn’t a marketing vehicle for wineries and wasn’t as primitive as pamphlet that you had to pick up at a local hotel.

“Aga and I have been visiting Napa Valley for years. We loved seeing the beautiful region in different seasons, but we typically ended up in the same wineries over and over again,” said Mariusz. “Surprisingly, the only way to find a new winery was either through printed newspapers in the region, travel books or personal recommendations. Mobile apps typically focused on ‘featuring’ the wineries that paid for advertising and google maps information wasn’t exhaustive enough. We needed an insider type of information. When we finally relocated to the bay area from Chicago we met our co-founder and the project quickly took shape.”

The service is completely bootstrapped and they have a few dozen daily users. They hope to grow into a Napa valley guide with all the perks of a high-tech company, albeit one that involves wine.