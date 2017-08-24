Google.org gives $1 million to the organizers of the ‘Latino Nonprofit Accelerator’

Google.org has given a $1 million grant to the Latino Community Foundation in order to launch an accelerator program for Latinx-led non-profit organizations focused on Latinx communities.

The idea with the one-year accelerator, called the Latino Nonprofit Accelerator, is to help organizations address needs and inequities in the Latinx community. As part of the accelerator, the LCF will work with ten organizations that are focused on efforts like increasing college graduation rates, economic stability and civic engagement in Latinx communities.

“Our community has the intellectual and creative capital to drive social change,” LCF VP of Programs Masha Chernyak said in a statement. “The issues facing Latino nonprofits require a new set of bold solutions from funders. With the Accelerator we are redefining what it means to offer capacity building and unleashing the power of our communities.”

Through the accelerator, LCF will invest money in those ten organizations and offer design and branding workshops to them. Google.org will host some of the accelerator’s workshops and other programs in its community space in San Francisco.

Here are the ten organizations selected to participate in the accelerator.

Featured Image: Latino Community Foundation