Google.org gives $1 million to the organizers of the ‘Latino Nonprofit Accelerator’
Google.org has given a $1 million grant to the Latino Community Foundation in order to launch an accelerator program for Latinx-led non-profit organizations focused on Latinx communities.
The idea with the one-year accelerator, called the Latino Nonprofit Accelerator, is to help organizations address needs and inequities in the Latinx community. As part of the accelerator, the LCF will work with ten organizations that are focused on efforts like increasing college graduation rates, economic stability and civic engagement in Latinx communities.
“Our community has the intellectual and creative capital to drive social change,” LCF VP of Programs Masha Chernyak said in a statement. “The issues facing Latino nonprofits require a new set of bold solutions from funders. With the Accelerator we are redefining what it means to offer capacity building and unleashing the power of our communities.”
Through the accelerator, LCF will invest money in those ten organizations and offer design and branding workshops to them. Google.org will host some of the accelerator’s workshops and other programs in its community space in San Francisco.
Here are the ten organizations selected to participate in the accelerator.
- Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice: Aims to interrupt cycles of violence and poverty through empowerment of young people affected by the criminal justice system.
- One Day At A Time: an organization that works with youth around academic and personal growth.
- Chicana Latina Foundation: Professional and leadership development for Chicanas/Latinas
- Latino Outdoors: Developing leaders in the Latinx community through outdoor education
- Homies Organizing the Mission to Empower Youth: Youth development and violence prevention.
- Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN): Empowers low-income immigrants and refugees in Silicon Valley through education, leadership development and naturalization services.
- Street Level Health Project: Focused on improving the health of underserved immigrant communities in Bay Area urban areas.
- Fathers and Families of San Joaquin: Aims to promote spiritual, economic and social growth in the most vulnerable families in Stockton and the greater San Joaquin Valley.
- Faith in the Valley: Faith-based organization that represents over 100.000 families.
- El Quinto Sol de America: Harnesses the power of art, culture and education to create more equitable farmworker communities in Central Valley.
