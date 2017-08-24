social + capital
Crunch Report | WeWork Gets a $4.4 Billion Investment from SoftBank

Carbon nanotube ‘twistron’ yarn generates electricity when stretched

  1. SoftBank pours $4.4B into WeWork
  2. Judge sides with YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein in copyright lawsuit
  3. Social Capital to help startups go public without an IPO
  4. Uber’s financials show company is still growing, despite the drama

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

