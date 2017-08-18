Watch the Australia Post Regional Pitch Finals right here, right now

It was only a year ago that Di Somrville held the first Regional Pitchfest in the can’t-be-really-named-but-is-really-named town of Wagga Wagga.

At the time, the event founder and entrepreneurially minded Somerville had no idea that the eyes of Australia Post were on her, and eager to help grow the pitch competition into a national event.

Now, only a year later, all of you night owls and keen Australian entrepreneurial well-wishers are feasting your eyes on the nationally sponsored event that celebrates business builders across the nation.

Eight finalists are pitching their hopes and dreams… and their vision for a better business world. And you, gentle reader, can watch the action unfold right here, right now.