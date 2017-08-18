TechCrunch’s Original Content takes on ‘The Defenders’

What the heck is this?? Two episodes of Original Content in one week???

Well, we’re still figuring out the scheduling. More importantly, we wanted to get you our review of Netflix and Marvel’s new series The Defenders — their street-level version of The Avengers, bringing together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and (sigh) Iron Fist to battle Sigourney Weaver’s mysterious villain — as soon as possible.

That’s right: Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha, TechCrunch’s own superteam of cranky, substance-abusing heroes, managed to binge watch the first four episodes of the series on Thursday afternoon, then immediately jumped online to record their response.

In addition to our in-depth review, we also discussed some of the latest streaming headlines, including Apple’s reported plan to spend $1 billion on original content, Shonda Rhimes’ move to Netflix, Ali Wong and Randall Park’s plans for a romantic comedy and Ava DuVernay’s comments on Netflix and diversity.

