Tesla and GE are installing solar rooftop systems on 50 Home Depots

Tesla’s energy unit is working with GE’s Current to install solar systems on 50 Home Depot locations in the U.S. The installation is part of a plan on Home Depot’s part to move more of its stores to clean power, with a goal of generating 135 megawatts of clean energy from its locations by 2020, Bloomberg reports.

The power generated from the installations will be sold back to Home Depot from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Washington power concerns as part of the deal, and six of the stores will also get Tesla battery storage facilities, which will make use of the company’s commercial Powerpack batteries to keep excess power generated during peak hours in reserve for later use. The installations of solar systems should cut the demand from the stores of the grid by at least one third.

Tesla’s SolarCity has worked on commercial installations of its solar panels for carport and building roofs in the pas. It’s doing more with its energy division post-acquistion, including building battery storage systems to support a number of different renewable power generation facilities around the world.

