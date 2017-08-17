New Star Wars movie focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the early stages

The next standalone spin-off series set in the Star Wars universe could be focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi who took Luke Skywalker under his wing in the original series, and who also helped train the child who would become Darth Vader. Variety reports that Disney is in the early stages of development on the project, with Stephen Daldry in talks to potentially direct.

Kenobi is, like Han Solo, one of the most consistent characters to appear throughout the Star Wars saga. He was played by Alec Guinness in the original trilogy, and then by Ewan McGregor in Episodes 1-3. McGregor has noted in previous interviews that he’d be happy to come back and reprise the role, should the opportunity arise.

These development plans are still very early, it should be noted: There’s no script or even a writer attached, according to Variety, but it’s one of a few different standalones being worked on, including features looking at the world of Jabba the Hutt, and intergalactic bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Director Daldry has a history of creating films that attract high critical praise and even Oscar attention, including Billy Elliot, The Hours and The Reader. The Star Wars series is no stranger to high-profile directors, of course; Ron Howard has taken over directing duties on the Han Solo standalone film after original co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project due to “creative differences” with Lucasfilm.

Disney is also planning its own streaming service, the company recently revealed, and it’s not yet certain what it will do with its Star Wars and Marvel properties. With a growing slate of features and shows, it’s possible its ideas around creating dedicated subscription services for each creative universe could become a more attractive option.

Featured Image: Justin Tallis/Getty Images