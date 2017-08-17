Crunch Report | Essential Phone Now Available to Order
Next Story
Alt-social network Gab booted from Google Play Store for hate speech
Today’s Stories
- Essential Phone now available to order, ships soon to pre-sale customers
- ZeroCater expands from meal catering to office snacks
- Fat Lama is a platform to lend and borrow anything
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Jessica Scott
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES