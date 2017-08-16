Time to pay attention, would-be Disrupt SF 2017 attendees. Time is quickly running out if you want to get your hands on some deeply discounted tickets to the best startup show in the Bay Area. Now through Friday, August 18, tickets will run you just $1,995 each, a cool $1,000 off the final retail price.

Disrupt SF 2017 is shaping up to be one of the best Disrupts yet. We’ve got some amazing speakers lined up for a series of lectures and interviews — folks like Bitcoin Magazine co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Zume Pizza co-founder and co-CEO Julia Collins and Apple’s vice president of Environmental Initiatives Lisa Jackson, to name just a few.

In addition to these incredible interviews, Disrupt attendees will get to check out hundreds of new, early-stage startups that will be on display in Startup Alley, pitching their products and services to the thousands of people wandering the show floor.

Then there’s the Startup Battlefield competition, in which companies compete in front of our panel of judges and the broad tech industry with the hopes of winning the coveted Disrupt Cup, a $50,000 grand prize and, perhaps most importantly, the attention of the startup community at large.

As an added benefit, attendees can keep the fun and networking going long after the show floor closes with the various after-parties that take place throughout the run of Disrupt.

And, for you startup founders and investors out there, we’re making it even easier for you to make meaningful connections while at Disrupt with CrunchMatch. When a founder signs up for Disrupt either as an attendee, Startup Alley exhibitor or Startup Battlefield participant, we ask them to sign up for CrunchMatch and provide some information about their company and current funding status.

A few weeks ahead of the show, we invite investors to sign up, fill out investor profiles and review the list of startups for possible matches. Invitations to meet quickly follow, and our app makes it incredibly easy to invite, accept or decline an invitation and schedule a time to meet in our CrunchMatch lounge. With CrunchMatch, we make it easy for investors to find the next great startup, and for startups to find the funding they need to take their product and service to the next level.

With all these benefits of attending Disrupt, why haven’t you purchased your ticket? The luxury will cost you an additional $1,000 if you wait until Saturday to commit, so save your wallet the headache and get your early-bird tickets today.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco’s Pier 48, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

