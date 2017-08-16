Netflix’s ‘What Happened to Monday’ looks like Orphan Black-style sci-fi

Netflix has a new original sci-fi film called What Happened to Monday available to stream on Friday, starring Noomi Rapace playing seven different characters. The movie’s fictional world has a global law against having more than one child, to stem overpopulation, but the father of Noomi’s characters goes against the grain when he has identical septuplets.

A sci-fi movie where one female lead plays a whole bunch of identical characters? Sounds like a film version of cult favorite series ‘Orphan Black.’ And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Plus, it also stars Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close in addition to Rapace.

Based on the clip above, this will be a more visceral and brutal action sci-fi story than ‘Orphan Black’ could be with its more general TV audience. The movie is also grittier and thoughtful, apparently, according to io9, and is less popcorn-light than director Tommy Wirkola’s previous efforts, which include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.

Sounds entertaining, for sure. If you’re looking for something to break up your ‘The Defenders’ marathon binge (it’s also out Friday), this could be just the in-genre ticket.