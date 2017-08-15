Crunch Report | Uber Agrees to 20 Years of Privacy Audits
Andrew Ng is raising a $150M AI Fund
Today’s Stories
- Amazon debuts ‘Instant Pickup Points’ in the U.S. for pickups in minutes
- Uber agrees to 20 years of privacy audits to settle FTC data mishandling probe
- Casper announces a new high-end mattress called the Wave
- Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
