Uber brings in-app tipping to the UK

Uber is launching its in-app tipping feature for drivers in the U.K. Starting tomorrow, Uber passengers will be able to tip their driver using the app for rides and/or food via UberEATS. Back in June, Uber added in-app tipping capabilities for passengers to give drivers a little extra something in the U.S.

“While drivers have told us they love the freedom of being their own boss, we’ve also clearly heard that we need to make improvements,” Uber UK Regional General Manager Jo Bertram said in a statement.

Just like in the U.S., Uber will also charge passengers who make their drivers wait for more than two minutes. Starting August 22, passengers in the U.K. will have to pay 20p per every one minute their driver has to wait after the first two minutes.

Another change include two-minute cancellations. Right now, if an Uber rider cancels a trip within five minutes, they don’t have to pay a cancellation fee.

“Following feedback we feel this is too long as drivers are well on their way to the pick-up point and have already invested time and fuel,” Bertram said.

Other changes include a “No thanks” button, which lets drivers immediately deny trips rather than having to wait for the request to time out, and driver destination and arrival times. The drive destination feature enables the driver to match with a passenger going the same direction and the arrival time feature ensures the driver gets to their destination on time. Uber says drivers can expect additional changes down the road.