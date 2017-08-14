Intel CEO quits Trump’s manufacturing council, calls out the “hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville”

Intel’s CEO is the latest executive to leave one of Trump’s advisory councils in the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, which many felt was inadequately addressed by the president and his administration.

In a post on Policy@Intel, the company’s public policy blog, Brian Krzanich wrote that he resigned from the American Manufacturing Council on Monday “to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing.”

He then specifically addressed the events in Charlottesville, which led to three deaths, including that of Heather Heyer, who among a group of people counter-protesting neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a statute of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

“I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I wanted to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor—not attack—those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.”

Earlier on Monday, Krzanich joined the many people voicing their concern that the current administration, and especially President Trump, took an unacceptably weak stand against the white supremacy rally and racist violence in Charlottesville, tweeting “There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same”

There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same — Brian Krzanich (@bkrunner) August 14, 2017

Krzanich’s announcement comes a few hours after the resignations of Under Armour founder and chief executive Kevin Plank and Merck Pharma chief executive Kenneth C. Frazier from the manufacturing council.

They are the latest executives who have resigned from presidential advisory councils in protest over Trump’s actions.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Disney chief executive Bob Iger stepped down from councils in June after Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord. Four months earlier, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick and Hint Water chief executive Kara Goldin quit their advisory roles in response to Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Executives who remain on the manufacturing council currently include Andy Liveris from Dow Chemical, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Jeff Immelt of General Electric, Denise Morrison of Campbell’s Soup Co., and Denis Muilenberg of Boeing.

Featured Image: Ethan Miller / Staff/Getty Images