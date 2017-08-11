Crunch Report | Benchmark Sues Travis Kalanick
Next Story
FCC adds 2 weeks to comment period for the proposal to eliminate net neutrality rules
Today’s Stories
- Benchmark sues former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
- SoundCloud saved by emergency funding as CEO steps aside
- Facebook buys computer vision startup focused on adding objects to video
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES