Media
Netflix
BAMTech
Disney

Disney is ditching Netflix in 2019 to launch its own streaming service

Posted by
Next Story

More pseudo-ransomware attacks are probably on the way

Bad news if you were just getting used to all of the new Disney stuff hitting Netflix: that deal is on the way out.

Disney has just announced plans to end its distribution agreement with Netflix in 2019, instead opting to launch its own streaming service sometime during that same year.

The announcement came as part of some takeover news: Disney is paying $1.48 billion to acquire another 42 percent of BAMTech — a company that exists under the Major League Baseball umbrella — in addition to the 33 percent stake it bought for $1 billion last year. This gives Disney the majority controlling stake of BAMTech.

Meanwhile, Disney also will be launching a separate ESPN-branded streaming service early next year.

Story developing…

Featured Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • BAMTech
  • Netflix
  • Disney
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

More pseudo-ransomware attacks are probably on the way

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard