Uber co-founder Garrett Camp reportedly says ‘Travis is not returning as CEO’

Despite reports and rumors of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick trying to make its way back to the company, Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp says otherwise, Recode reports.

“Our CEO search is the board’s top priority,” Camp said in an email this morning, which was obtained by Recode. “It’s time for a new chapter and the right leader for our next phase of growth. Despite rumors I’m sure you’ve seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. we are committed to hiring a new world class CEO to lead Uber.”

Camp’s comments come shortly after The Information reported Kalanick had asked his former Uber colleagues to support him in a potential shareholder battle.

Uber declined to comment. I’ve also reached out to Camp and will update this story if I hear back.