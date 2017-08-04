Spotify said to be coming soon to Xbox One

Streaming music service Spotify should finally make its way to Microsoft’s Xbox One sometime soon, as a report from The Verge confirms user posts from Reddit that a beta version of the app is being tested internally at Xbox. The Spotify app has been available on PlayStation 4 since 2015, so its arrival on Microsoft’s current console seems overdue for Xbox gaming Spotify subscribers.

Both console makers previously offered their own streaming music services via their gaming platforms; Sony killed its Music Unlimited in 2015, while also announcing that it would be introducing Spotify on PlayStation. Microsoft still operates Groove Music, which began life as Xbox Music in 2012, but Spotify has the clear advantage in terms of subscriber reach.

It seems likely Microsoft realized that shutting Spotify out of the platform isn’t going to significantly contribute to Groove’s growth, and meanwhile not having Spotify is a possible competitive disadvantage when potential customers are deciding between an Xbox and PlayStation purchase.

It’s not clear yet when Spotify will arrive, but it’s likely Microsoft will announce a slew of software enhancements when the Xbox One X arrives in November.