The All Controller controls all your consoles

Remember the third party controller your sibling/cousin/friend made you use when you visited his or her house in the NES days? Remember the pain you felt when the joystick wasn’t quite right and they were hosing you on Mortal Kombat while you were busy trying to figure out why your character kept kicking? Well the All Controller isn’t like that at all.

The All Controller is a third party project that, in theory, can be used on any console. You can set up macros and speed buttons and connect to the Xbox, the PS4, or the Switch. It also has a 40 hour battery and can connect to PCs.

“Connecting to consoles will be as easy as plugging in the custom USB adapter,” write the creators. “This device will allow the ALL Controller to connect to the XBox 360, XBox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Added support for Nintendo Wii, WiiU and Switch will be added as well. On top of that, the USB adapter will have all 11 USB drivers available for wireless use with any Windows, Mac, Linux, or Android game.”

The team has added a bunch of perks if they hit certain amounts including a gyroscope and other intertial measurement units. Out of the box it will support Xbox One and 360, PS3/PS4, and PC.

Why would you want something like this? Well, at $88 it’s cheaper than buying an extra controller for each of your systems. Further, the system can run 16 profiles that allow you to map the buttons for separate systems or games and even add in speed macros and other special combos.

The team is raising $60,000 and is halfway there. The team aims to ship in March 2018 so there’s a lot of risk associated with the product right now. Gizmodo has a hands-on, however, which suggests this might actually be a solid, usable gaming device.

While you’re not going to get every feature your standard PS4/Xbox controller has, you might be able to make up for it in the speed you can enter the Konami code or how fast you can smack down Mega Man’s enemies. Worse comes to worse you can pass this controller off to your cousin or sibling while you play on the official controller.