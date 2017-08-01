lawsuit
tito hamze
Canada
Walgreens
Crunch Report | 500 Startups Shuts Down Its Canada Fund
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- 500 Startups shuts down its Canada fund
- Theranos has settled its lawsuit with Walgreens
- Here’s an early look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- MIT’s ‘living jewelry’ is made up of small robot assistants
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
