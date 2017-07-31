Crunch Report | Reddit Now Valued at $1.8 Billion
Today’s Stories
- Niantic postpones its Pokémon Go events in Europe after its Chicago festival ended in disaster
- Cord cutting pressures lead to Discovery Communications’ acquisition of Scripps Networks for $14.6B
- HBO got hacked and some Game of Thrones materials are bubbling up online
- Reddit just raised a new round that values the company at $1.8 billion
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
