Artificial Intelligence
hyundai
Kia
Kakao
transport

Kakao is putting speech recognition tech into cars from Hyundai and Kia

Posted by
Next Story

KKR said to be in talks to buy WebMD

Less than a month after announcing plans to spin out its transportation and mobility business, Korean tech firm Kakao has inked deals to put hands-free systems inside cars from Korea’s second largest automotive firm Hyundai and its Kia affiliate.

Kakao is best known for operating Korea’s top messaging app, Kakao Talk, which is installed on over 95 percent of the country’s smartphones. But it has branched out into other verticals beyond chat, AI being one of them.

‘Kakao I’ — the firm’s AI tech — will be integrated in select cars from Hyundai and Kia starting from September with the initial goal of offering in-car speech recognition technology. Both auto firms have helped develop the service, which includes ‘One Shot,’ a hands-free feature that lets drivers search for information, such as restaurants, service stations and more using their voice.

Beyond that, Kakao I features support for speech and image recognition, text-to-speech, natural language processing, image recognition and chatbots, the company said. Kakao plans to open the platform up to third-parties, potentially bringing more services and features to drivers inside the comfort of their car.

Kakao said it had begun developing self-driving car technology back in September, but these partnerships are not related to that push.

Hyundai has been one of the early-movers on self-driving cars, in fact it was first to get a license in Korea, beating even Samsung. The firm debuted its prototypes in December, going on to launch its semi-driving features earlier than originally scheduled.

Featured Image: DennisM2/Flickr (IMAGE HAS BEEN MODIFIED)

Crunchbase

  • Kakao Corp

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Kakao opens the door to a new world of mobile communication. Kakao’s platform and flagship app is KakaoTalk, which offers free in-app texting and voice calls as well as a platform for a whole world of mobile services that make lives richer and more social. KakaoTalk has over 150 million users worldwide, including 93% of smartphone users in South Korea. In 2013, Kakao generated revenue of approximately …
    • Location Seongnam, Kyonggi-do
    • Categories Software
    • Founders Beom-Su Kim
    • Website http://www.kakao.com
    • Full profile for Kakao Corp

  • Hyundai Motor Company

    • Founded 1967
    • Overview The Hyundai Motor Company is a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company was founded in 1967 and, along with its 32.8% owned subsidiary, Kia Motors, together comprise the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the world's fifth largest automaker based on annual vehicle sales in 2012.needs update In 2008, Hyundai Motor (without Kia) was ranked as the …
    • Location Seoul, 11
    • Categories Transportation, Automotive, Manufacturing
    • Website http://worldwide.hyundai.com
    • Full profile for Hyundai Motor Company

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • hyundai
  • Kia
  • Kakao
  • transport
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

KKR said to be in talks to buy WebMD

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard