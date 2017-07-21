Stargate returns with Stargate Origins series, an MGM streaming exclusive

Stargate is the epic, storied TV and movie sci-fi franchise that gets the least amount of credit, overshadowed by the likes of Star Trek and Star Wars. But fans of the series know the truth: Stargate is a deep well of space adventure fiction that you can lose yourself in, and it’s fantastic that it’s coming back with Stargate Origins, a new series coming to MGM’s forthcoming streaming service (via Engadget).

This is not the first time a major media company has leveraged a beloved sci-fi property to lure users to a paid streaming service: CBS is doing the same with the new Star Trek: Discovery series premiering this September on CBS All Access. And a Stargate prequel is bound to attract loyalists to check out the MGM offering, too, especially since it’s dedicated to all things SG – but how big of a draw it will be remains to be seen.

The last Stargate TV series was Stargate Universe, which aired for two seasons starting in 2009, and which was canceled by Syfy. Stargate: SG1 and Stargate Atlantis ran for many seasons, by contrast, and I’ve watched every single episode of each, many more than once. News that I can find all of these in one place for streaming on-demand is pretty dear to my heart, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like this fall.