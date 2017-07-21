Crunch Report | Y Combinator Wants In On The 3-Comma Club
Next Story
The RealReal’s CEO says the company’s goal is to IPO
Today’s Stories
- Lyft launches a new self-driving division and will develop its own autonomous ride-hailing technology
- Shyp is reducing headcount and suspending all operations outside of SF
- Y Combinator is reportedly raising a $1 billion fund
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES