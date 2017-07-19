recap
technology
autonomous
report
NBC

Crunch Report | NBC Launches News Broadcast for Snapchat

Posted by
Next Story

Google opens Expeditions VR education app to the public

Today’s Stories 

  1. NBC News launches ‘Stay Tuned,’ a twice-daily Snapchat news broadcast
  2. Leading VC Tim Draper invests in Gravity’s ‘Iron Man’ flight suit, on a $100 bill
  3. Nauto raises $159M to fuel expansion of its autonomous driving data platform

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • NBC Universal

    • Founded 2004
    • Overview NBC Universal is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, and markets entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. The company was formed through the combination of NBC and Vivendi Universal Entertainment. It owns and operates a portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a motion picture company, television production operations, a television stations …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Broadcasting, News
    • Website http://www.nbcuni.com
    • Full profile for NBC Universal

  • Tim Draper

    • Bio Timothy Draper is founding partner of leading venture capital firms Draper Associates and DFJ. Tim's original suggestion to use "viral marketing" in web-based e-mail to geometrically spread an Internet product to its market was instrumental to the successes of Hotmail and other web-based email providers and has been adopted as a standard marketing technique by hundreds of businesses. Tim launched …
    • Full profile for Tim Draper

  • Snap Inc.

  • TechCrunch

  • SoftBank

    • Founded 1981
    • Overview SoftBank is a multinational telecommunications and internet corporation focused on broadband, fixed-line telecommunications, e-commerce, internet, technology services, finance, media and marketing, and other businesses. The company operates through four major segments. The mobile communications segment provides mobile communications services; produces and distributes online games for smartphones …
    • Location Tokyo, 40
    • Categories Internet, Telecommunications, Mobile
    • Website http://www.softbank.co.jp/en/index.html
    • Full profile for SoftBank

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • recap
  • technology
  • autonomous
  • report
  • NBC
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Google opens Expeditions VR education app to the public

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard