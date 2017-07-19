recap
technology
autonomous
report
Crunch Report | NBC Launches News Broadcast for Snapchat
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Google opens Expeditions VR education app to the public
Today’s Stories
- NBC News launches ‘Stay Tuned,’ a twice-daily Snapchat news broadcast
- Leading VC Tim Draper invests in Gravity’s ‘Iron Man’ flight suit, on a $100 bill
- Nauto raises $159M to fuel expansion of its autonomous driving data platform
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
NBC Universal
- Founded 2004
- Overview NBC Universal is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, and markets entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. The company was formed through the combination of NBC and Vivendi Universal Entertainment. It owns and operates a portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a motion picture company, television production operations, a television stations …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Broadcasting, News
- Website http://www.nbcuni.com
- Full profile for NBC Universal
-
Tim Draper
- Bio Timothy Draper is founding partner of leading venture capital firms Draper Associates and DFJ. Tim's original suggestion to use "viral marketing" in web-based e-mail to geometrically spread an Internet product to its market was instrumental to the successes of Hotmail and other web-based email providers and has been adopted as a standard marketing technique by hundreds of businesses. Tim launched …
- Full profile for Tim Draper
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. Snap is behind Snapchat, a photo messaging app that allows users to take photos, record videos, add text and drawings, and send them to recipients. In 2016, it released Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses that free the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown
- Website https://www.snap.com
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
SoftBank
- Founded 1981
- Overview SoftBank is a multinational telecommunications and internet corporation focused on broadband, fixed-line telecommunications, e-commerce, internet, technology services, finance, media and marketing, and other businesses. The company operates through four major segments. The mobile communications segment provides mobile communications services; produces and distributes online games for smartphones …
- Location Tokyo, 40
- Categories Internet, Telecommunications, Mobile
- Website http://www.softbank.co.jp/en/index.html
- Full profile for SoftBank
0
SHARES