Crunch Report | Google Glass for the Enterprise

  1. Google Glass is back with hardware focused on the enterprise
  2. ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere breaks HBO streaming records
  3. Amazon launches Spark, a shoppable feed of stories and photos aimed at Prime members
  4. Startups have officially run out of names 🙃

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

