Gillmor Gang: Net Flakes

The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, Kevin Marks, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, July 14, 2017.

Tech culpa: Apologies for the annoying echo and delay on both GG and G3. The echo is bad on the studio end because of an errant iPad audio we didn’t realize was being mixed in, but when you get to the rest of the discussion it’s less bad. As for the other problems, I tried at one point to shut the show down but Doc said it was OK to just leave it on the wide shot. Good discussions trump bad tech, I guess.

G3: Culture Club recorded Thursday, July 13, 2017 with Mary Hodder, Elisa Camahort Page, Halley Suitt Tucker, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor.

@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kevinmarks, @fradice, DenisPombriant

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

