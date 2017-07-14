Crunch Report | Fastest Drone Ever World Record Set
Is Amazon working on a new messaging app called Anytime?
Today’s Stories
- Researchers 3D print a soft artificial heart that works a lot like a real one
- Watch this racing drone set the Guinness World Record for fastest drone
- Vertu is dead
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Veanne Cao
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
