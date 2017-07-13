WeWork has a new COO, Jen Berrent

Indeed, unlike the stereotypical cofounder who wanders off to noodle next frontiers, McKelvey suggested that he grown tired of being “purely reactive” in trying to keep up with WeWork’s many projects and wants now to “proactively think about the organization and ways to help our members, as well as our employees, become their best selves.”

Explained McKelvey, “People appreciate the environments and the sort of spirit of what we’ve been able to create. They’re asking how can they can import that. But it’s been a very organic process, so we’re approaching things in a new way and thinking about how can we crystallize these things that have been conceptual. We want to live up to that 100 percent internally first.”

Both McKelvey and Berrent declined to comment on a recently surfaced Delaware filing showing that WeWork closed on $760 million in new funding last month. But separate source familiar with the filing confirms that it is accurate and suggests more funding may be coming.

WeWork had also raised $300 million in March. The company is now valued at $20 billion.

WeWork’s investors include Benchmark, Aleph, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Legend Holdings, T. Rowe Price, Wellington Management and Softbank, among others.

TechCrunch had sat down with CEO Adam Neumann in May to talk about the company, its valuation, and what’s on its road map.

(Corrected: When initially published, this post misreported that Miguel McKelvey formerly held the role of COO. That’s inaccurate; apologies for any confusion.)