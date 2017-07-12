MateLabs mixes machine learning with IFTTT

If you’ve ever wanted to train a machine learning model and integrate it with IFTTT, you now can with a new offering from MateLabs. MateVerse, a platform where novices can spin out machine learning models, now works with IFTTT so that you can automatically set up models to run based on conditional statements.

If you’re not familiar with IFTTT, it’s an automation tool for creating your own if/then statements without any programming knowledge. The service makes it possible to say, receive a notification if the temperature outside rises above 50 degrees or post pictures directly to Twitter.

MateLabs’ integration works much the same way, but with machine learning. As of now, the company is offering computer vision and natural language processing tools that can respond to Twitter, Slack, Google Drive, Facebook and more. Hypothetically, you could set up a process to analyze a Twitter mention to determine why the mention occurred.

Of course you can build your own models — if you would like you can upload your own data on the MateVerse platform and train your own models for specific use cases. All of this is useful for those who might be unfamiliar with complex machine learning frameworks, but that doesn’t mean more advanced developers couldn’t also benefit from the streamlined experience.

As this technology matures it will be cool to see what hackers are able to do with it. I can imagine that one could build some weird IFTTT integrations with hardware — i.e. a camera that can turn on specific lights depending on whether you or your cat walks into a room.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin