See you tomorrow in Prague
Just a reminder that PragueCrunch V is tomorrow and it will be be a blast.
We’re holding PragueCrunch V tomorrow, July 13, 2017, at Riegrovy Sady Beer Garden. We start at 6pm. You can RSVP here. We’ll have free Kozel and Gambrinus beer all night and traditional Czech pub food for purchase at the venue.
Startups will have 90 seconds to pitch without about 90 seconds of questions from judges. The startups we’ll be meeting are Besify,Adelphoi, Virtub,Cryptelo, HTMLWasher, Jollylook,HikeBud, and Etho. Uvidíme se brzy!
